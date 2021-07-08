Cancel
Listen to Reaper Mook’s “Plug Language”: The Ones

By Hubert Adjei-Konto h
 15 days ago
Reaper Mook carries himself with authority. He doesn’t need to yell to be heard, and he delivers his lines as if they were cold statements of fact. On “Plug Language,” the Long Beach rapper muses over an elegant slice of smooth jazz. “I just smoked a wood that remind me who I was/A nigga with genius in everything he does,” he brags over a horn loop. Where others might find paranoia, Reaper Mook finds confidence. He peppers the song with these moments of reversal, like when he boasts about his kid’s jewelry (“Diamond bezel on my baby”) only to deflate it by pointing out the absurdity (“Five thousand dollars on an infant wrist/Is this nigga crazy?”). He’s self-assured enough to laugh at himself.

