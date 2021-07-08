Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

List Reveals the Best States to Retire In All Have Something in Common

By Blake Harper
Posted by 
Fatherly
Fatherly
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Planning your retirement (or helping your parents plan their own retirement) is a major process. One of the biggest questions is where you are going to live when you finally retire. While some stay where they are once they retire, many people decide to settle elsewhere for their post-work living, and a new list of the best states to retire in shows that warm weather is key to making a state a great retiring spot.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 0

Fatherly

Fatherly

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Alaska State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Bankrate#Americans#Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Tennessee StateWSMV

Best state to retire: Tennessee ranks No. 3 in nation

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee ranks No. 3 in the nation as best states to retire in 2021, according to a report released by Bankrate. The New York-based consumer financial services company conducted the study using a variety of metrics to rank each state from best to worst places to retire.
Politicskiss951.com

America’s Most Hot-Headed States are Revealed in 2021 List

Iowa might need to take a chill pill. Being impatient can get you in some trouble. Waiting in line, trying to merge on I-77; we can all grow a little frustrated from time to time. But which scenarios grind our gears the most and what is our natural reaction when...
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Find Out Where North Dakota Ranks on List of Best Work from Home States

Since the pandemic, working from home is more popular than ever. Who would have thought that working from home would become a "thing"? Thanks to the 2020 pandemic, many Americans have worked from home for the past year and will continue to work from home for years to come. According to CNBC, big corporations like Amazon and Google are changing the way they do business and letting employees work from home. And if you desire to work from home, North Dakota is kind of the place to do it!
Florida Statebizjournals

Florida ranked second-best state for retirement, says Bankrate

Florida ranks No. 2 in a report naming best states to retire in 2021, second only to its northern neighbor. Bankrate, a New York-based consumer financial services company, did the study using a variety of metrics to rank each state from best to worst places to retire. “The Sunshine State has long been a haven for retirees,” the July 7 report said. “And Florida finished so close to Georgia in our ranking that the results were nearly a draw.”
EconomyThrillist

These Are the Best and Worst States to Retire In

Whether you're close to retirement age or not, you've probably thought about it at least a few times. You may question whether you'll ever be able to retire, or where you'll go when you get to that point in your life. Some people stay where they are, others head to warmer weather, some go off to finally live out their dreams. There is no right way to spend your retirement years, but the fact of the matter is there are some places that are better to retire in than others.
Maryland StatePosted by
Baltimore Business Journal

Maryland rises 19 spots in CNBC's list of best states for business

Maryland jumped 19 spots to No. 12 in CNBC's annual list of America's best states for business — the biggest leap of any state. Maryland previously ranked No. 31 in 2019, the last time CNBC released its list. CNBC's ranking takes into consideration 60 measures of competitiveness and then separates the metrics into 10 categories, weighted based on how frequently each is used as a selling point in state economic development marketing materials.
EconomyWWAY NewsChannel 3

CNBC Lists North Carolina As Second Best State for Business

(WWAY) — CNBC has ranked North Carolina as the second best state for business in its annual Top States for Business report. North Carolina received high rankings for its strong economy and workforce. However, the state received low rankings for life, health and inclusion — preventing the state from being the Top State for Business.
Real EstateAOL Corp

Expert: Here are the best states for retirement this year

Florida has been stripped of its title as the country’s leading retirement wonderland, a new analysis found, and replaced by its neighbor to the north — Georgia. “It was a pretty close race,” Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski recently shared with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the findings. “Florida and Georgia were neck and neck in our rankings.”
Economyfa-mag.com

The 10 Best-Performing State Public Retirement Plans

A new ranking shows a wide range of performance in the nation's public retirement plans. To determine which public retirement plans are standout performers at achieving that benchmark among a crowded field of pension, defined contribution, guaranteed return and hybrid plans, the Equable Institute assessed the quality of benefits being offered to U.S. public sector workers.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Vaccinated America Has Had Enough

In the United States, this pandemic could’ve been over by now, and certainly would’ve been by Labor Day. If the pace of vaccination through the summer had been anything like the pace in April and May, the country would be nearing herd immunity. With most adults immunized, new and more infectious coronavirus variants would have nowhere to spread. Life could return nearly to normal.
Economyalachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Calls on State Board of Administration to Place Ben & Jerry’s on the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List

Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis called on the State Board of Administration (SBA) to immediately place Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever on the Continued Examination Companies that Boycott Israel List and initiate the process to place both companies on the Scrutinized Companies that Boycott Israel List.

Comments / 0

Community Policy