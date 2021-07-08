Cancel
Maryland State

Young, vaccinated Maryland residents eligible for scholarships

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaryland Gov. Larry Hogan has found a way to incentivize younger residents to get covid-19 vaccinations. In a news release this week, Hogan announced the launch of the VaxU Scholarship Promotion, a $1 million program for vaccinated 12- to 17-year olds. Winners will receive a $50,000 scholarship, which covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education. The Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Maryland Department of Health will jointly administer the program, which will select 20 winners through random drawings between now and Labor Day.

www.oceancitytoday.com

