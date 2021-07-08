It's post-pandemic party time in Auburn
Michigan has reopened, and Auburn has been quick to offer its residents and the surrounding community some much-needed pandemic relief. First it was the resumption of the Auburn Cornfest (July 8-11), an annual summer festival that marks its 50th anniversary this year. The summer fun continues with the new Auburn Awesome Summer Concert Series that kicks off on Wednesday, July 14, with a performance by classic country artist Butch Heath, a fixture on the local music scene for decades.www.michigansthumb.com
