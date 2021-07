PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain wanted an experienced central defender with leadership skills to shore up its defense after losing the French title last season. The club went for Sergio Ramos and handed the former Real Madrid captain a two-year contract at the age of 35. PSG also signed Italy’s European Championship-winning goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and standout right back Achraf Hakimi. But while these signings strengthen PSG in defense the question remains whether star striker Kylian Mbappe will sign a new contract. His current deal runs out at the end of this season when the France World Cup star could leave for free.