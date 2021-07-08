Exclusive: James Gunn Returning For Suicide Squad 3 And More Spinoff Shows

Filmmaker James Gunn is in one of the more interesting positions when it comes to creators for superhero movies. Generally speaking, there is a divide between DC and Marvel. They’re competitors for similar audiences, like Pepsi and Coke. Now, we have Gunn, who is actively creating popular movies on both sides. And while he’s not the only person to have ever created something for both studios, his work on Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and now The Suicide Squad for DC is something special that makes everyone curious about where he’ll go from here. Once the third Guardians movie releases, will he stick with Marvel? Hop back to DC for Suicide Squad 3? Thanks to one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we have big news on Warner Bros. plans for the creative.