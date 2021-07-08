Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Exclusive: James Gunn Returning For Suicide Squad 3 And More Spinoff Shows

By Faith McKay
Posted by 
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Filmmaker James Gunn is in one of the more interesting positions when it comes to creators for superhero movies. Generally speaking, there is a divide between DC and Marvel. They’re competitors for similar audiences, like Pepsi and Coke. Now, we have Gunn, who is actively creating popular movies on both sides. And while he’s not the only person to have ever created something for both studios, his work on Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and now The Suicide Squad for DC is something special that makes everyone curious about where he’ll go from here. Once the third Guardians movie releases, will he stick with Marvel? Hop back to DC for Suicide Squad 3? Thanks to one of our trusted and proven inside sources, we have big news on Warner Bros. plans for the creative.

www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
730K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Diesel
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Coke#The Suicide Squad For Dc#Hbo#Peacemaker#Suicide Squad 3
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Pepsi
Related
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This was Warner’s only request to James Gunn for The Suicide Squad.

According to the director, Warner Bros. gave him a lot of freedom to create his version of The Suicide Squad, but they only made a very specific request. The Suicide Squad is soon to be released and close to becoming the most beloved film of James Gunn to date, at least from what he himself has said. However, despite being weeks away from its launch, more and more details about its development continue to appear.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

James Gunn confesses that The Suicide Squad saved his life after being fired by Marvel: “I needed this movie”

A few hours ago we published a news story in which James Gunn revived the controversy of “Martin Scorsese and the superhero movies”. In his statements he said that superhero movies “they are movies, above all, very boring for me now. At first I liked them and there are still people who try to do different things with them, so I am not talking about 100%, but many are boring“Also, the director said he accepted The Suicide Squad for this reason.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’: 5 Things We Learned From James Gunn About the Supervillain Blockbuster

The Suicide Squad isn’t quite the movie that you’re expecting. Oh, sure, James Gunn’s latest superhero blockbuster is as funny, violent, cynical, and chaotic as its red-band trailer indicates. But it’s not just a bloody good time. Amid all of the mayhem, there are moments of genuine emotion. Many of the action scenes are harrowing, not comedic. Gunn plays the biggest character beats completely straight, infusing The Suicide Squad with both tragedy and heart.
MoviesCollider

James Gunn in New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Featurette Says the Movie Is “The Way That I Have Wanted to Shoot Every Movie”

Red Digital Cinema has released a featurette with some interesting behind-the-scenes footage of the highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. Because the featurette is coming from RED Digital Cinema, of course, the main focus is on the cameras which were used to film the upcoming action-packed blockbuster. A lot of innovation and technology went into manufacturing these cameras, and director James Gunn talks excitedly about just how awesome they are.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: How James Gunn and Margot Robbie Got a New Take on Harley Quinn

In just a matter of weeks, audiences are going to be treated to The Suicide Squad, and it's safe to assume that it'll leave them with a whole new outlook on the DC universe. The film, which is written and directed by James Gunn, will feature an unexpected mixture of characters from across DC Comics, including a few who have previously appeared in other installments. Among them is Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who will be making her third onscreen appearance following 2016's Suicide Squad and 2020's Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). As the marketing material for The Suicide Squad has shown, the film will bring yet another step in the evolution of Robbie's Harley — something that Gunn dived into during a recent press event attended by ComicBook.com.
MoviesMovieWeb

Sean Gunn Is Calendar Man in New The Suicide Squad Character Trailer

Just when you thought there was no way James Gunn could have possibly crammed any more DC supervillains into The Suicide Squad, it's been revealed that Sean Gunn will appear in the movie as Calendar Man. Our first look at the character was revealed in a new featurette teasing some of the many, many characters we'll be meeting in the movie. You can watch the video below.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn On Getting Fired From Marvel

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn opened up about getting fired from Marvel in 2018. No one has had quite the comeback like James Gunn. After writing and directing the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, Gunn was canned from the third film after inappropriate tweets he made years ago resurfaced. Fans objected to his removal, finding it arbitrary and reactionary. Shortly afterward, Warner Bros. and DC snagged up Gunn and gave him the keys to their kingdom. The director eventually settled on helming The Suicide Squad, which is set to hit cinemas next month.
Movies/Film

Warner Bros. Really Wanted James Gunn to Make a Superman Movie Before He Chose ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has made the leap from Marvel to DC with the upcoming The Suicide Squad, but we could’ve gotten a completely different DC movie from him if things had worked out differently. In a recent interview, Gunn confirmed that after he was fired by Disney and Marvel over offensive past tweets, Warner Bros. approached him and asked if he’d be interested in directing a new Superman movie. Gunn turned the offer down and eventually decided on The Suicide Squad instead. And based on Gunn’s sensibilities, that’s probably for the best.
MoviesComicBook

The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Biggest Regret with Key Harley Quinn Scene

The Suicide Squad is finally being released in two weeks, and DC fans are eager to see where director James Gunn takes the story. Gunn has made it clear you don't need to see the 2016 Suicide Squad in order to understand his new one, but there are some characters who will be returning, including Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn. Gunn has teased a lot of excitement for the beloved character, who was last seen in Birds of Prey. Yesterday, Gunn appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Robbie and John Cena (Peacemaker), and he shared a story about a key Harley scene.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Director James Gunn Says Superhero Movies Are "Mostly Boring To Me Right Now"

Even the staunchest fan would have to admit that many (most?) superhero movies follow a certain formula. It's obviously been a very successful game-plan for the major studios, and it doesn't necessarily make these films any less entertaining, but it is always nice to see a writer or director at least attempt to inject some originality into their stories and take a new approach.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The soundtrack that James Gunn almost used in the Suicide Squad

The director of The Suicide Squad has promised that the film’s soundtrack will be a luxury. The expectation increases after he showed what great songs he left out. In order to James Gunn one of the most important aspects of his films are the soundtracks and this has never been a secret. The director has confirmed his love of music, but has also shown his demand when choosing the themes that he will use in each moment of his creations. In this way, his work has been recognized for this aspect on multiple occasions. Looking again for merit, the developer put the magnifying glass to define the soundtrack of The Suicide Squad.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

James Gunn Reveals New IMAX Poster For ‘The Suicide Squad’

James Gunn has revealed a new IMAX poster and when tickets will be available for his upcoming film, The Suicide Squad. The release date for The Suicide Squad is almost upon us and the marketing team for the film is now in overdrive. Trailers, posters, and interviews are being revealed and we will soon know who will live and who will die in James Gunn’s upcoming film. Before we get these answers, the director has a few more things to tell us!
MoviesGeekTyrant

James Gunn Talks About the Process of Picking Which Characters to Kill Off in THE SUICIDE SQUAD

Director James Gunn hasn’t been shy about the fact that his expansive cast of The Suicide Squad is not making it out of the film with everyone alive. He has a lot of characters to choose from to pick off in the progression of the story, and fans are warned not to get too attached. As for how Gunn chose to let the story play out, the director spoke a bit about his process at a recent press event (via CB), saying:
MoviesSuperHeroHype

First The Suicide Squad Reactions Say James Gunn Has Done It Again

First The Suicide Squad Reactions Say James Gunn Has Done It Again. While not everyone loves everything he’s ever done (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 remains surprisingly divisive), most audiences would agree that James Gunn‘s oeuvre stays fairly consistent. Whether as writer or director, his work tends toward absurd humor, raunchiness to the extent allowed, and weird sweetness amid intense violence. With The Suicide Squad finished almost a month ahead of release, it’s screened for a select few, and reactions are out. It’s what you’d expect from Gunn, especially with the freedom of an R-rating.
Movies/Film

‘The Suicide Squad’ Director James Gunn Reflects on Being Temporarily Fired From ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’

Writer/director James Gunn’s ascent to blockbuster filmmaking hasn’t exactly been the smoothest one, to say the least. Many fans woke up one morning in July 2018 to the social media firestorm regarding Gunn and many wildly ill-advised tweets that were disingenuously unearthed by far-right commentators, posts that featured inappropriately crass jokes and made light of topics such as pedophilia and rape. The filmmaker, who only landed on Marvel’s radar in the first place thanks to his intentionally provocative work with schlocky B-movie studio Troma, soon found himself fired by Disney as a result of the backlash.

Comments / 0

Community Policy