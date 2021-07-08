Jamie-Lynn Clapped Back At Speculation That She's On Britney's Payroll
Britney Spears' family has come under intense scrutiny as a result of the #FreeBritney movement. Britney’s June 23 court testimony, in which she asked to terminate her conservatorship and expressed her desire to sue her family for alleged mistreatment, intensified the scrutiny. (Elite Daily previously reached out to Britney’s team for comment on claims made in her testimony, but did not hear back.) Well, one family member wants to make her stance perfectly clear — especially when it comes to Britney’s finances. In a new Instagram Story, Jamie-Lynn Spears responded to rumors she's on Britney's payroll.www.elitedaily.com
