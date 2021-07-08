Jamie-Lynn Clapped Back At Speculation That She's On Britney's Payroll

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...