Brooks County, TX

Flash Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy by NWS

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 21:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brooks; Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy; Inland Cameron; Inland Kenedy; Inland Willacy; Jim Hogg; Northern Hidalgo; Southern Hidalgo; Starr; Zapata .An upper level low combined with robust moisture and slow to nearly stationary storm motion will setup showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates today into Friday. FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following areas, Brooks, Coastal Cameron, Coastal Kenedy, Coastal Willacy, Inland Cameron, Inland Kenedy, Inland Willacy, Jim Hogg, Northern Hidalgo, Southern Hidalgo, Starr and Zapata. * Through Friday evening. * Numerous showers and thunderstorms producing locally heavy rainfall are expected to continue on and off across portions of Deep South Texas and the Rio Grande Valley today through Friday evening. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible through Friday evening. * Low-lying and poorly-draining areas may experience flash flooding. Heavy rainfall over a short period of time will cause difficulty in driving. Motorists are urged to find alternative routes if flooding roadways are encountered.

weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 17:22:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY At 522 PM PDT, Henderson Emergency Management as well as area webcams reported several locations in East Las Vegas and Henderson that received significant roadway flooding over the last couple hours. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain has fallen in the warned area. Flood waters are receding but may still be ongoing in some locations. HAZARD...Flooding from thunderstorms over the last 2 hours. SOURCE...Emergency management and area webcams. IMPACT...Flooding of washes as well as standing water across area roadways and intersections Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Henderson, Green Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise and East Las Vegas. If no additional rainfall develops in the next 30 minutes, this warning will be allowed to expire. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The Pima Wash will overflow its banks. Flood waters could approach homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove Road along the Pima Wash. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Apache, Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 21:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Apache; Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO AND APACHE COUNTIES At 900 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain had weakened. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Holbrook and Woodruff. This includes the following highways State Route 77 between mile markers 381 and 388. Highway 180 between mile markers 308 and 330. Business Interstate 40 between mile markers 286 and 289. State Route 377 between mile markers 30 and 33. Interstate 40 between mile markers 280 and 292. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pima County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 00:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pima FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM MST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHEASTERN PIMA COUNTY At 1254 AM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. The Pima Wash will overflow its banks. Flood waters could approach homes between Ina Road and Orange Grove Road along the Pima Wash. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Tucson, Catalina, Oro Valley, Marana, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Casas Adobes, Drexel Heights, Flowing Wells, Tanque Verde, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Tortolita, Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Catalina Foothills, Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, Catalina State Park, Tucson International Airport, Saguaro National Park East, Summit and Saguaro National Park West. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 300 AM MST. * At 1057 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, New River, Cave Creek and Anthem. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 408 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue to form and move across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 93 south of Alamo as well as on State Route 168 north of Moapa. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coyote Springs, Highway 93 south of Alamo, and Sr 168 Mile Marker 21 north of Moapa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Heavy rain has ceased over the warned area, but flash flooding remains a threat along Spring Valley Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ursine, Ranch Campground, Eagle Valley, Horsethief Gulch Campground, Meadow Valley Campground and Echo Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY At 725 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continued across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon and areas west of Dilkon. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 369 and 381. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Pinal County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 23:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 02:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 215 AM MST. * At 1106 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the San Pedro River Valley in Pinal County. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mammoth, San Manuel, Dudleyville and Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:57:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY At 854 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms that produced heavy rain earlier across the area including Dilkon and locations westward had weakened. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon and location up to 20 miles west. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 369 and 381. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Navajo County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Navajo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 20:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Navajo FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NAVAJO COUNTY At 809 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.25 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Dilkon and areas up to 20 miles west. This includes the following highways State Route 87 between mile markers 369 and 381. This includes the following streams and drainages Tees Toh Wash and Coyote Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 749 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Heavy rain has ceased over the warned area, but flash flooding remains a threat along Spring Valley Road. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ursine, Ranch Campground, Eagle Valley, Horsethief Gulch Campground, Meadow Valley Campground and Echo Canyon State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 241 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in Lone Mountain and Summerlin have diminished. However, runnoff run the earlier heavy rain is likely still producing flash flooding. The gauge at Lone Mountain and the Beltway has observed a rise of 4.5 feet and the water is running rapidly through the channel. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lone Mountain, Centennial Hills and Summerlin. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 749 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kaka. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 16:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark; Lincoln FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LINCOLN AND NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTIES At 408 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain continue to form and move across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly along Highway 93 south of Alamo as well as on State Route 168 north of Moapa. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Coyote Springs, Highway 93 south of Alamo, and Sr 168 Mile Marker 21 north of Moapa. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Mohave County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:05:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Mohave FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 205 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. This heavy rain has passed, but flash flooding remains a threat along Diamond Creek Road. Additional thunderstorms in the warned area possible over the next few hours. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Diamond Creek Campground and Peach Springs. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 18:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 20:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1015 PM MST. * At 611 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kaka.
Maricopa County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 145 AM MST. * At 746 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Freeman and Big Horn. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 136 and 145. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 14:54:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 17:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Clark FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHERN CLARK COUNTY At 254 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain in East Las Vegas and Henderson. The rain gauge at Pittman Park Detention Basin at the Arroyo Grande Sports Complex has received 1.30 inches of rain, with most of it falling between 215 pm and 245 pm. Flash flooding is ongoing and has been observed at Sunset and Stephanie Streets. The Pittman Wash has risen rapidly to 4 feet at the Pittman Detention Basin. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Henderson, Green Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, Paradise and East Las Vegas. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

