Arlington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a July 6 homicide, according to a tweet from the department. Police said the man shown in a video was seen with 59-year-old Roberto Lopez, of Arlington, before Lopez was stabbed about 1 a.m. July 6. An employee at a store in the 3300 block of East Division Street in Arlington called 911 and reported that a man who was bleeding had entered the store and collapsed.