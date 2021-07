Tonight marks the second Big Brother 23 eviction, and does it mean the end of the road for one Brandon “Frenchie” French?. We should start things off here by noting that entering the episode, there was almost zero drama at all when it comes to the eviction. Unless something truly insane transpired in the time that the feeds were down, Frenchie’s metaphorical goose is cooked. He made too many mistakes during his first HoH reign, whether it be making too many alliances or breaking a whole heap of promises. He came across as erratic and untrustworthy, to the point where it wasn’t worth it to people to keep him — even if he would be a huge target to hide behind.