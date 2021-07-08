Cancel
Environment

Batten down the hatches NYC! Tropical storm warning issued for the Big Apple, DC and Philadelphia as Elsa barrels toward the Northeast bringing torrential rains, 40mph winds and potential tornadoes

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to strike the Northeast with heavy rains and high winds by the end of the week after leaving a trail of destruction in its wake across Florida and Georgia.

A tropical storm warning was issued in the tri-state area on Wednesday as Elsa continues to cut up the East Coast after making landfall in Florida as a hurricane earlier this week.

The tropical storm has already killed at least one person and injured various others across the Southeastern coast.

Now meteorologists have warned residents from Washington, DC, to Philadelphia to New York City to Maine to batten down the hatches in preparation for flash flooding and potential tornadoes.

As of midday Thursday the storm was centered over the Carolinas and moving north-east at a speed of 18 miles per hour with winds up to 40 miles per hour, Accuweather reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vcBuN_0arAmvE900
Tropical Storm Elsa is expected to approach New York on Friday with winds of up to 50 mph
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gPlUX_0arAmvE900
The National Hurricane center says heavy rainfall is predicted as Tropical Storm Elsa moves across North Carolina on Thursday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROjmg_0arAmvE900
Tornado, severe thunderstorm and flash flood watches and warnings are in effect as Tropical Storm Elsa moves through the southeast
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AeAAy_0arAmvE900
Tropical Storm Elsa moves across the southeast on Thursday morning before making its way to the northeast 

Elsa is forecasted to slowly lose wind intensity while it crosses the Southeast, eventually traveling along the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts from Thursday night into Friday.

By Thursday night, Elsa will cut a path east of Washington, DC and into Philadelphia, where flooding and gusty winds will be the biggest threat, ABC 7 News reported.

The storm is expected to approach Long Island by Friday morning with wind gust of up to 40 to 50 mph across the region and heavy rain and flash flooding possible for major cities in the Northeast, including Philadelphia, New York City and Boston, ABC News reported.

The tri-state area could see two to three inches of rain or more, The National Weather Service said.

But while Elsa will bring heavy rain, the fast movement of the storm should help to limit excessive rainfall and the threat of widespread flooding, Accuweather reported.

Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for coastal New Jersey, along Long Island from East Rockaway Inlet to the eastern tip along the south shore and from Port Jefferson Harbor eastward on the north shore, and from New Haven, Connecticut to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts, including Cape Cod, Block Island, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket, ABC 7 reported.

'Elsa may interact with a front as the system heads to the northeast and off the coast near Delaware and New Jersey early Friday morning,' ABC Meteorologist Jeff Smith said.

'Elsa will pass just east of Long Island and NYC Friday morning, then speed up into southern New England around Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qf6js_0arAmvE900
Adalynn Powell,7, plays in the waters left behind from Tropical Storm Elsa in front of her home in Fort Meyers, Florida on Wednesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rjj0a_0arAmvE900
People walked by one of two vehicles hit by a large pine tree in Jacksonville, where one person was killed by a falling tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qb5J5_0arAmvE900
People walked by one of two vehicles hit by a large pine tree in Jacksonville, where one person was killed by a falling tree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytNJT_0arAmvE900
As many as 10 people were injured when a tornado touched down at an RB park at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base Wednesday evening

After making its way through coastal New England, Elsa will be out of the United States and into Canada by Friday night.

Authorities in Jacksonville, Florida, said one person was killed Wednesday when a tree fell and struck two cars.

The National Weather Service reported 50mph wind gusts in the city. The tree fell during heavy rains, and no one else was injured, according to Capt. Eric Prosswimmer of the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department.

In nearby Camden County, Georgia, a possible tornado struck a park for recreational vehicles at Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base at around 5.50pm.

Wind gusts in the area were reported between 45mph to 65mph. About 10 people were injured and taken to hospitals by ambulance, said base spokesman Scott Bassett.

Some of the injuries required medical treatment, he said, but were minor. Some buildings on the base also appeared to have been damaged in the storm, he said.

Elsa was expected to drop anywhere between three to nine inches of rain in western and northern Florida by the end of the storm, though Port Charlotte saw up to one foot of water by Wednesday morning.

There was also a risk of flooding in Georgia and South Carolina, which were predicted to get 3 to 5 inches of rainfall. Tornado watches were in effect in parts of northern Florida and southeast Georgia into Wednesday evening.

Valdosta, Georgia, and surrounding Lowndes County came under a flash flood warning as Elsa's center passed nearby.

Some roads and yards flooded, and nearby Moody Air Force Base reported wind gust of 41 mph, said county spokeswoman Meghan Barwick.

Meanwhile, the US Coast Guard said 13 people were rescued from a boat that had left Cuba with 22 people aboard late Monday. Nine people remained missing. Elsa was also blamed for three deaths in the Caribbean before it reached Florida.

Elsa is the earliest fifth-named storm on record, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

The National Hurricane Center said Elsa still packed 45 mph winds - more than nine hours after making landfall along Florida's northern Gulf Coast

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

