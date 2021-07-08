Cancel
New Filing Hints To The Radeon RX 6600 XT's Impending Launch

By Zhiye Liu
AMD's Radeon RX 6600 XT is ready to shake up the list of best graphics cards and join the upper tiers of our GPU benchmarks hierarchy. PC Partner (via Harukaze5719) has filed its Radeon RX 6600 XT today before Korea's National Radio Research Agency (RRA) for certification. PC Partner isn't exactly a household name, but the company is one of the leading global manufacturers of graphics cards. The submission implies that the Radeon RX 6600 XT shouldn't be too far off.

