A lawyer has claimed that Britney Spears’ mom Lynne forced the pop star into annulling her first marriage to childhood friend, Jason Alexander. Jason Alexander tied the knot with his longtime friend Britney Spears at a Las Vegas chapel in 2004, however the marriage was annulled just 55 hours later. A lawyer for the pop star’s ex has now claimed that Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears forced her daughter into filing an annulment petition. Divorce attorney Mark Goldberg told the Daily Mail, “It was the mother interfering in and inserting herself into her daughter’s life. She came to Las Vegas, threw Jason out, and got him a plane ticket home.”