You can find kung pao chicken in almost every Chinese restaurant in the world, it seems. And though it may seem to be solely a Chinese-American creation, it actually did originate in the 19th century in China's Sichuan Province. According to the legend related by The World of Chinese, that's where a government official, Ding Baozhan, was served the dish made by the family chef of a friend who had once saved his life. Ding got the recipe from the chef and began cooking it for his own dinner parties. Afterward, the recipe for kung pao chicken spread like wildfire across China.