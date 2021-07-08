Cancel
This Dog Water Bottle Is The Only Thing That Keeps My Extremely Picky Pet Hydrated

By Sara Coughlin
SELF
SELF
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If there’s one thing you need to know about Meryl, the seven-year-old pitbull mix who has agreed to share her home with me, it’s that making sure she stays hydrated is an ongoing struggle. It’s hard enough to get her to drink water at home, but when she’s outside, with sticks to chew, moss to sniff, and dirt to dig, it might as well be impossible. Distractions of the natural world aside, the main issue seems to be the vessel: Once Meryl remembers how good it actually feels to drink water, this pup can drink like a fish.

SELF

SELF

