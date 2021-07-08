Evil season 3 renewal confirmed at Paramount+ early into season 2 run
All of a sudden, it feels like the move of Evil from CBS to Paramount+ is totally validated. After all, it has been renewed for a season 3!. We’ll be the first to admit we’re surprised the renewal came this early, but totally thrilled with it. There were serious concerns that season 2 would suffer because of an extremely long layoff following season 1, let alone the move to the streaming service. Yet, this move allows Paramount+ to prove that they are committed to their programming long-term, and that they want viewers to subscribe with some level of confidence. Given that it’s reasonably affordable at just $4.99 for the basic plan, we do think they are moving in the right direction.cartermatt.com
