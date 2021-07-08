Evil season 3 renewal confirmed at Paramount+ early into season 2 run

Next week on The Haves and the Have Nots season 8 episode 16, the end of the road is here — be prepared for the series finale. Unfortunately, this is not something that the folks at OWN are spoiling too much in advance. There is no clear synopsis for what is coming up next but title-wise, we know this installment is entitled “Dark Intentions.” Given the frequency for twists and turns on this show, can you be that shocked that this is how we go out? The content and the story of these families ultimately matters more than anything; let’s just hope that there’s an ending that makes some sense and pays off the past several years. This is one of those shows that could’ve gone on forever; it’s a flagship for OWN and has been from the beginning. It’s going to be weird not having it around anymore.