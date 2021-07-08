Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $16.05 Million Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)
Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,045,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.55% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
