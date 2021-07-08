Cancel
Lemon Grove, CA

Driver Ejected, Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash on SR-94 in Lemon Grove

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
 15 days ago
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A driver suffered serious injuries early this morning in a crash involving a hit-and-run driver on state Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The wreck was reported about 2 a.m. on westbound SR-94 near Lemon Grove Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A Mercedes-Benz sedan was struck by another vehicle, then the Mercedes veered off the freeway, went up an embankment and hit a signpost, 10News reported.

The Mercedes driver was ejected from the car and was taken to a hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to the news station.

Detailed descriptions of the hit-and-run vehicle and its driver were not immediately available.

–City News Service

Times of San Diego

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

