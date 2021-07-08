Southwest Michigan Small Business Owners Invited to Compete in $100,000 Pitch Competition
Does your southwest Michigan business capture the attention of your audience, clients or customers? Do you wish your business had a more creative marketing strategy?. If you answered, “yes,” your small business has an opportunity to participate in an upcoming southwest Michigan business pitch competition, “Small Fish, Big Pitch,” on Wednesday, September 29, sponsored by the Women’s Business Center at Cornerstone Alliance, 80 W. Main Street, and in collaboration with Holt Bosse, a St. Joseph full-service marketing agency.www.moodyonthemarket.com
