In a big surprise, new Nintendo Switch rolled out; here’s everything you need to know about the gaming console [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]

Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed a new Nintendo Switch model featuring an OLED screen. At the time, many took this as the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro, but apparently, it's not. According to emerging reports, a more powerful Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Pro, is still in the pipeline and will be the upgrade featuring 4K gaming that Nintendo fans were hoping for before the new OLED model was revealed. It's unclear why this model hasn't been revealed yet, but it has reignited the speculation that overtook the Nintendo community last year and that has dominated much of the chatter around Nintendo ever since.