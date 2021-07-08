In a big surprise, new Nintendo Switch rolled out; here’s everything you need to know about the gaming console [Hindustan Times, New Delhi]
Jul. 8—Surprise! Gamers were taken by surprise when a new Nintendo Switch was announced out of the blue. The popular gaming console has been growing in popularity and has fans aplenty. The company was previously expected to announce a new Switch model before or during the Nintendo Direct event at E3, but it looks like it decided to wait a few weeks before rolling out the product. The new Nintendo Switch OLED model will be available from October 8 and will retail for $350, or approximately Rs26,000.www.dailyrepublic.com
