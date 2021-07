Kindergarten through second-grade children are eligible for the 4-H Cloverbud program, and one thing they can do is get introduced and take a stroll upon the modeling runway as part of the Cloverbud Revue, modeled along the pattern of the Style Revue conducted by older 4-H youth. On Sunday afternoon in the Peterson Building at the fairgrounds, this young girl appears to already be gaining in social confidence as she enjoys the spotlight in her cowgirl boots and colorful dress.