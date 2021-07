With the NBA Finals now done, we now have a new NBA champion - The Milwaukee Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks to their first NBA championship in 50 years. For his incredible performances in the series, Giannis was named Finals MVP, and deservedly so. Giannis had one of the all-time great Finals performances, especially in Game 6. But where does his performance rank among the all-time great NBA Finals debuts? Let's take a look.