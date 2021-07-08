Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Netflix rolls out release date for Red Notice ... its most expensive film EVER with an eye-popping budget of '$200MILLION' starring The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds

By Caitlyn Becker For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 days ago

Netflix shelled out a reported $200 million to produce its upcoming action comedy, making it the network's most expensive film to date.

The streaming giant just unveiled a November release date for Red Notice, which which was announced on social media by one of the films trio of A-list stars, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 49, on Thursday.

The Rock is joined by Wonder Woman's Gal Gadot, 36, and Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds, 44, in the FBI-thriller-comedy, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dS9hs_0arAkFWZ00
You're on notice: Netflix unveiled a November release date for Red Notice, which which was announced on social media by one of the films trio of A-list stars, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, 49, on Thursday

'I’m officially serving you your notice,' The Rock penned on simultaneous Twitter and Instagram posts with two siren emojis.

'Ladies & gents @Netflix’s biggest movie ever #REDNOTICE will premiere in your living rooms around the globe on NOVEMBER 12th.'

The star wasn't being hyperbolic when he called it the streamer's 'biggest movie ever' - with a reported budget of $200 million, it is Netflix's most expensive film.

Back in 2019, it was reported that Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot would each be earning close to $20 million for their roles and The Rock would take home 'millions more' as one of the stars and producers, according to Variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F2obk_0arAkFWZ00
Big money: Netflix shelled out a reported $200 million to produce its upcoming action comedy, making it the network's most expensive film to date

'The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen,' Johnson wrote in a caption of a photo of the three movie stars.

'Thank you to my partners at @Netflix for the trust and vision to commit to their biggest investment ever. Thank you to my good friend and #RedNotice creator, writer & director @rawsonthurber,' he continued, adding hilariously: 'Thank you to my insanely talented (and highly unattractive) costars @gal_gadot & @vancityreynolds for our globetrotting heist.'

Aside from being the priciest budget in Netflix history, it is a 'career first' for the former professional wrestler who has never starred in a direct-to-stream project.

'I wanted to make it big and special for all the fans worldwide,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ukTch_0arAkFWZ00
Top talent: Back in 2019, it was reported that Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot would each be earning close to $20 million for their roles and The Rock would take home 'millions more' as one of the stars and producers, according to Variety
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Vh6P_0arAkFWZ00
'The FBI’s top profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen,' Johnson wrote in a caption of a photo of the three movie stars.

In the action flick, Dwayne plays an Interpol agent who is on the hunt to nab 'the world's greatest art thief' [Gal Gadot].

Interpol issues a 'red notice', or an international alert, to capture Gal's character. Meanwhile, Ryan's character - described as 'the world's greatest conman', is Gal's rival.

Filming on the project was briefly halted in 2020 due to the pandemic. On the final day of shooting, after production resumed, Reynolds took to Instagram to praise the cast and crew.

'Yesterday was my final day on #RedNotice. We started this film 10 months ago,' he wrote in October of 2020. 'We stopped in March with no idea when or if we’d go back. With the help of so many whip-smart health and safety workers, Netflix found a way to get us back to work.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqphf_0arAkFWZ00
Action packed: In the action flick, Dwayne plays an Interpol agent who is on the hunt to nab 'the world's greatest art thief' [Gal Gadot]

'My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough,' he continued, commending the '300 souls' who had to isolate for the production.

'They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months.

'Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day,' he concluded.

Red Notice streams on Netflix November 12, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LE4QJ_0arAkFWZ00
Action-packed: Ryan Reynolds - who plays a conman - shared a bloodied selfie from the Red Notice set back in 2020

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

210K+
Followers
80K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Gal Gadot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Notice#Wonder Woman#Fbi#Ladies Gents#Rednotice#Rednotice#Writer#Rawsonthurber#Interpol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videospurewow.com

This Terrifying New Movie Is Already Ranked #1 on Netflix After Only 4 Days

We’re majorly spooked by Netflix’s all-new slasher film (in the best way possible). Fear Street Part One: 1994—which is the first installment in the highly anticipated trilogy—recently premiered on the streaming service, and it’s already claimed a spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. In the trailer, we’re introduced to...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Shrek fans horrified as dark joke hidden in background of scenes goes viral on TikTok

Shrek was a rare film in animation terms: a crossover hit that appealed to adults almost as much as children.However, it wasn’t just the pop-culture references and coded sex jokes that made the film appealing to adults – it also hid some darker plot details in its background.One of the background jokes, involving the three bears (from “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”), has recently gone viral on social media.In one scene near the start of Shrek, all three bears are seen in cages, having been caught by Lord Farquaad’s soldiers.In a subsequent scene, the “daddy bear” and “baby bear”...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

New Netflix releases this week in July – full list

If you’re looking for a comprehensive list of everything coming to Netflix this week, look no further.Over the course of the next seven days, the streaming service is bringing subscribers an array of new titles, including high-profile films, a chilling true-crime documentary and, yes, the second chapter of Fear Street.Find everything you’ll be able to add to your watchlist, should you so wish, below.ORIGINALS7 JulyMajor Grom: Plague Doctor 9 JulyFear Street Part 2: 1978 How I Became a Superhero Last SummerThe Water Man Read more: Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden films and TV...
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds ‘sobbed’ while watching fan reactions to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame

Ryan Reynolds has said he was “sobbing” while recently watching the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame.Speaking to Total Film, the actor revealed that he had watched the initial reactions to the 2019 Marvel film during its opening weekend in anticipation of the release of his own movie, Free Guy.He said: “Maybe I’m emotional because of everything that’s going on in the world, but I was sobbing this morning watching that.”The 44-year-old added: “That is some of the most beautiful, big-budget action filmmaking that I’ve ever seen.”The Deadpool star said that seeing the fan reactions to Avengers: Endgame made him...
TV SeriesPosted by
BGR.com

NBC canceled the top show on Netflix, but it might get a movie finale

Long before Netflix’s original shows and movies were winning awards, the streaming service was a kingmaker for licensed content. Breaking Bad may be the most significant success story, attracting countless viewers that would never have found the show on AMC. Nowadays, Netflix is more concerned with originals, but every so often, another show finds new life on the service. The latest is NBC’s epic supernatural drama series Manifest. For weeks now, Manifest has been sitting at or near the top of Netflix’s top 10 list. Unfortunately, the show’s rapid and seemingly random ascent also happened to come right before NBC announced...
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Netflix secret codes: How to access hidden TV shows and movies on streaming service

You might think you’ve exhausted everything there is to watch on Netflix.The chances are, though, that there are probably a large quantity of films and TV shows you’ve never come across while searching through the streaming service’s extensive library.Unless you spend hours scrolling through, the titles that are highlighted are based on the previous things you’ve watched or added to your list.But, if you fancy watching something from a genre that isn’t available on Netflix’s limited selection, you won’t be able to find what you’re looking for with much ease.To sign up to our free newsletters click here It...
MoviesGeekTyrant

Timothy Olyphant Among New Cast Members to Join Tom Hardy in Netflix Action Thriller HAVOC

Timothy Olyphant (Justified, Fargo) has joined the cast of the Netflix action thriller Havoc. He joins previously cast Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker, as well as other new cast members Justin Cornwell (Training Day, The Umbrella Academy), Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho, Shadow and Bone), and Malaysian actress Yeo Yann Yann. Supporting cast members include Quelin Sepulveda (Late Nights at the Movies), Luis Guzmán (Boogie Nights, Magnolia), Sunny Pang (Headshot), and UFC mixed martial artist Michelle Waterson.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Chris Hemsworth Bomb Is Finding New Life On Netflix

Chris Hemsworth might be one of the most popular and highest-paid stars in Hollywood thanks to his decade-long stint as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Thor, but his track record of critical and commercial success is patchy at best when he ventures outside of his Asgardian comfort zone. In fact, arguably...
MoviesPosted by
Newsweek

Why The Rock Is Not in 'Fast and Furious 9' As Luke Hobbs

Fast & Furious 9 has a bigger cast than perhaps any other film from the franchise (spoilers ahead), with regulars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson joined by familiar faces from previous films like Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and some of the cast of Tokyo Drift. One fan...
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dwayne Johnson reportedly thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he's ever worked with after starring in the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson first made his transition to acting after his WWE stardom, with the actor apparently revealing who is the best actor he worked with. Johnson, 48, stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Red Notice, with We Got This Covered reporting Johnson is a 'huge fan' of Reynolds and he thinks Reynolds is the best actor he's worked with.
MoviesMovieWeb

Last Friday Stalled as Ice Cube and Warner Bros. Clash Behind the Scenes

Ice Cube and Warner Bros. both say they want to see Last Friday getting made, but the two sides just can't seem to strike a deal. Last Friday, the planned final installment of the Friday movie series, continues to stall in development hell with ongoing issues between Ice Cube and Warner Bros. The Wall Street Journal reports that WarnerMedia and Cube have "exchanged heated letters" over the past several weeks, and while both sides seem to want to get the movie made, negotiations may have been irreparably stalled with the company and the rapper unable to come to an agreement.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
Celebrities987thebull.com

Dwayne Johnson Thinks Ryan Reynolds Is the ?

Apparently, The Rock is a fan of Ryan Reynolds. So much so that he’s his favorite actor to work with. The men will appear in Red Notice, and according to rumors, Dwayne thinks Ryan is a great actor and is a huge fan. Fans can see their chemistry in Red Notice, which is set to come out later this year.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Ryan Reynolds And John Cena Reportedly Developing Original Action Comedy

The last thing that Deadpool fans want to hear is Ryan Reynolds signing on to any more projects, especially when it’s looking increasingly likely that we won’t be seeing the Merc with a Mouth’s first solo outing at his new Marvel Cinematic Universe home until mid-2023 at the very earliest, based entirely on the sheer volume of movies he’s got on his plate.
CelebritiesComicBook

Ryan Reynolds Says Hugh Jackmen "Feud" is Because X-Men Star is "One of the Best Guys" He Knows

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's "feud" has been a very public thing for quite awhile, with the pair going back and forth at each other through social media and Reynolds making many gags at Jackman's expense in the Deadpool movies. Though a friendly banter, Reynolds revealed in a new interview the root of this public back and forth between he and the Oscar nominee, saying that it all stems from how he just wants to be like Hugh Jackman. Reynolds appeared on the latest episode of the Smartless podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett (H/T Cinema Blend) where he only sung the praises of the Les Mis star.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Hitman’s Bodyguard Movies? Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson Have Some Great Ideas

SPOILERS are ahead for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard playing in theaters now. The Hitman’s Bodyguard recently continued with the sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a fun action flick that saw Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek team up for a comedic shoot 'em up blockbuster alongside the likes of Morgan Freeman and Antonio Banderas. As the second movie in the series continues its box office run this weekend, it’s time to talk about threequel options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy