Save $400 right now with this insane Dell XPS desktop deal

If you're looking for a new computer and either don't have time to make one or just can't do it for cheap enough, Dell has an awesome deal going on right now. Use code DTXPSSEAFF79 after adding the Dell New XPS Special Edition desktop, and you will be able to get it for just $1,165.22. That's a huge discount compared to its regular $1,700 price. There are some customization options that may change the price if you decide you want to add stuff, which includes everything from Office 365 to extra peripherals like a new monitor. The discount stays the same and you still save plenty, so feel free to use the money you're saving to add something new.