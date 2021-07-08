Cancel
Save $400 right now with this insane Dell XPS desktop deal

Digital Trends
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sheer number of options when browsing desktop computer deals makes choosing a tedious task, as you want to purchase a machine that provides excellent value for your money. It’s highly recommended that you narrow your search to Dell XPS deals, because while the brand is mostly known for its topnotch laptops like the Dell XPS 13, it also includes desktop computers. The Dell XPS desktop is actually on sale right now, with Dell reducing its price by $400 to bring it down to just $1,000 from its original price of $1,400.

Comments / 0

