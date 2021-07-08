Sinclair Community College unveils $1.2M 'smart manufacturing lab': PHOTOS

The pandemic has accelerated innovation for drive-thru experiences. Before the pandemic, drive-thrus at quick-serve restaurants (QSR0) accounted for 50-75% of a store’s revenue. The pandemic caused that to jump to 90-95%. Technology is now focused on addressing the velocity of traffic and optimizing capacity. omniX Labs is an analytics platform for vehicle traffic for businesses to better understand customer behavior in and around their vehicles. Without the need for additional hardware, the platform takes a location’s existing camera systems and uses the video feeds to analyze vehicular activity using machine learning and AI. omniX can be used for things like upselling, improving conversion, optimizing efficiency, detecting fraud, and forecasting. The company has focused on servicing car washes, with over 1200 locations using omniX, but the technology is versatile enough to be used in other settings like car repair shops and restaurants.