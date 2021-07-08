OWNs ‘THE KINGS OF NAPA’ Adds Ashlee Brian and Devika Parikh As Series Regulars

The bubble might have finally burst on the Tiger King fascination as Amazon has backed out of plans to produce a scripted series inspired by the Netflix documentary. Based on a Texas Monthly article, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness became a surprise hit upon its release in March 2020 when most of the world first entered lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Plans for a scripted adaptation soon followed in May 2020; however, Amazon has now decided not to move forward with the project.