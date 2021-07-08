OWNs ‘THE KINGS OF NAPA’ Adds Ashlee Brian and Devika Parikh As Series Regulars
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network announced two new series regular cast members and four recurring guest stars for the new drama “The Kings of Napa,” from acclaimed showrunner, writer, and producer Janine Sherman Barrois (“Claws,” “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker”) and Warner Bros. Television. Ashlee Brian and Devika Parikh join in series regular roles, with Curtis Hamilton, Heather Simms, Samantha Walkes, and Isiah Whitlock Jr. set for recurring roles.www.blackfilm.com
