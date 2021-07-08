The Patrick Star Show Comes To Comic-Con At Home
This looks like a great panel and it will be fun to see what they have. Nickelodeon is raising the curtain on The Patrick Star Show at Comic-Con@Home to give fans a one-of-a-kind look at the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff featuring the world’s most famous pink sea star and his family. On Saturday, July 24, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET, voice cast and producers behind the original series will treat viewers to an exclusive table read and conversation. Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.sknr.net
