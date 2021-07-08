Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Patrick Star Show Comes To Comic-Con At Home

By About SKNR.net
sknr.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis looks like a great panel and it will be fun to see what they have. Nickelodeon is raising the curtain on The Patrick Star Show at Comic-Con@Home to give fans a one-of-a-kind look at the SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff featuring the world’s most famous pink sea star and his family. On Saturday, July 24, at 3:00 p.m. PT/6:00 p.m. ET, voice cast and producers behind the original series will treat viewers to an exclusive table read and conversation. Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.

sknr.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clancy Brown
Person
Dana Snyder
Person
Carolyn Lawrence
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Cree Summer
Person
Jill Talley
Person
Bill Fagerbakke
Person
Rodger Bumpass
Person
Tom Kenny
Person
Marc Ceccarelli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#Spongebob#Grandpat#Syfy Wire#Squidward#Viacomcbs Inc#Viaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
TV SeriesCollider

Adult Swim Reveals Comic-Con@Home Panels with ‘Rick and Morty,’ ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ and ‘Tuca & Bertie’

Adult Swim has announced their lineup for the summer edition of Comic-Con@Home. It will feature actors, producers, and showrunners from two of their most popular shows, Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, as well as special guests for two new upcoming series premiering on the network later this year. Moderators will include Adam Conover, Tim Heidecker, Brandon Johnson, and Jason DeMarco.
San Diego, CAComicBook

Dexter Star Michael C. Hall Confirms Comic-Con Panel for Revival

While Dexter might have initially ended with a controversial finale years ago, it seems like the iconic serial killer isn't quite ready to say goodbye. The series is expected to return for a highly-anticipated revival on Showtime — and it looks like fans will soon get a chance to learn more about the new batch of episodes. On Thursday, series star Michael C. Hall confirmed that the series will be headed to San Diego Comic-Con's Comic-Con @ Home proceedings later this month. The show's panel will be held on July 25th, and is expected to feature special guests.
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Comic-Con@Home 2021 Panels Announced For Nickelodeon, Adult Swim, Netflix And Cartoon Network

Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon. All Starting Friday, July 23 at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Adult Swim, the leader in adult animation and #1 destination for young adults, returns to your living room once again for Comic-Con@Home 2021. This year’s lineup features star-studded panels from Adult Swim animated favorites Rick and Morty and Tuca & Bertie, plus sneak peeks of brand-new animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Teenage Euthanasia. Watch all the panels on the official Comic-Con@Home 2021 YouTube Channel on Friday, July 23, from 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET – 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
TV & VideosCollider

'Chucky’s First Trailer Will Premiere at 2021's Comic-Con@Home

USA Network and SYFY will reveal the first trailer of the long-awaited Chucky series at 2021's Comic-Con@Home. The trailer will be part of a panel honoring the Child’s Play franchise and will bring never-before-seen interviews with series creator Don Mancini and many recurring cast members from the franchise. We don’t...
ComicsTVLine

Comic-Con @ Home 2021: Your Guide to the TV Panels That Will Be Streaming

This summer’s San Diego Comic-Con once again invites fans to sit on their couches and enjoy the pop culture extravaganza from the safety of their homes. There is one difference from last year’s virtual event, however: It will be an abbreviated one, taking place over three days, from Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25 — but there are still a bevy of TV show panels on the lineup, which will be streaming for free via YouTube.
ComicsPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigy to appear at Comic-Con@Home ’21

Star Trek: Lower Decks and Prodigywill appear at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Not everyone is hellbent on appearing at the second annual Comic-Con@Home event, with Marvel and DC Comics announcing that they wouldn’t be at the event this year. That doesn’t mean every big name is sitting out, as two Star Trek series; Prodigy and Lower Decks will be appearing at the event on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.
ComicsComicBook

Amazon Prime Comic-Con @ Home Panel to Showcase Wheel of Time, Evangelion 3.0, and More

This morning, Amazon announced some Comic-Con@Home panels for their Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV series, including The Wheel of Time, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Leverage: Redemption, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and S.O.Z. Amazon has tapped host Tim Kash to lead each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, which they promise will be "filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements." The lengthy panel will stream on Comic-Con International's official YouTube channel beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23rd. Amazon is providing one of the bigger panels for the weekend, since staples like Warner's DC Films and Disney's Marvel Studios have opted to skip this year.
Comicsgamefreaks365.com

Dragon Ball Super figures arrive for Comic-Con@Home 2021

The San Diego Comic-Con is returning to the internet this year with Comic-Con@Home 2021. Premium Bandai has event-exclusive figures for this year’s Comic-Con to commemorate the announcement of the new Dragon Ball Super film. The Dragon Ball Super film, set for release in 2022, will be discussed at Comic-Con@Home 2021...
TV Serieswearecritix.com

NETFLIX GEEKED Releases Panel Schedule for Comic-Con@Home 2021

It’s NETFLIX GEEKED x COMIC-CON@HOME 2021 checkout all the amazing panels scheduled that will showcase some of the hottest shows of the season!. Over the summer, Netflix announced a all new brand of content dedicated to the nerd and geek culture titled NETFLIX GEEKED. Same as what Netflix Is A Joke did for Stand-Up Comedy on the platform, GEEKED shines the light on Anime, Animation, Horror, Sci-Fi and Comic Book culture. This year at Comic-Con@Home, Netflix will attend with a series of panels surrounding a hand full of their hottest up and coming projects which include Army Of The Dead, Kevin Smith's Masters Of The Universe animated sequel and the final season of Lucifer!
ComicsComicBook

Star Trek Universe Programming and Panels Announced for Comic-Con by Paramount+

Paramount+ is bringing the Star Trek Universe to Comic-Con@Home. On Friday, July 23rd, beginning at 10 am PDT, Paramount+ will present back-to-back panel sessions with the cast and producers of its two Star Trek animated series, the upcoming kids' series Star Trek: Prodigy and the adult animated comedy Star Trek: Lower Decks, headed into its second season in August. The Star Trek Universe will kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block focusing on the streaming service’s upcoming animated series, with more panels to be announced. Comic-Con@Home panels will be available to view on Comic-Con’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/ComicCon.
Moviesseattlepi.com

From 'The Walking Dead' to 'Star Trek,' the Buzziest Panels for Comic-Con 'At Home'

For the second year in a row, San Diego Comic-Con — the largest fan gathering in North America — has been forced by the pandemic to hold its annual convention as a virtual event. Last year’s Comic-Con@Home was a valiant effort to keep the 51-year tradition alive, but without marquee draws such as Marvel Studios and DC Films, it barely made a blip in terms of social media impact.
San Diego, CAcomic-con.org

Comic-Con Today: Friday

Welcome to the first ever web-based version of Comic-Con Today. Each morning of Comic-Con@Home, we will post a new issue for your viewing pleasure. (Or Let’s Hope We Never Have to Go Two Years Without Comic-Con Ever Again) Comic-Con@Home is now upon us. We know that for many Comic-Con fans,...
YoutubeKPBS

Comic-Con Is Virtual For One More Show

Comic-Con International, the massive summertime celebration of pop culture, has once again been forced to substitute an online version of the show for an in-person one. It runs Friday through Sunday. The last time pop culture fans got to meet in person for Comic-Con was in 2019, when the event...

Comments / 0

Community Policy