The Patrick Star Show Comes To Comic-Con At Home

This morning, Amazon announced some Comic-Con@Home panels for their Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV series, including The Wheel of Time, I Know What You Did Last Summer, Leverage: Redemption, Evangelion: 3.0+1.01 Thrice Upon a Time, and S.O.Z. Amazon has tapped host Tim Kash to lead each panelist through their own standalone series conversation, which they promise will be "filled with illuminating discussion and exclusive asset drops and announcements." The lengthy panel will stream on Comic-Con International's official YouTube channel beginning at 11 a.m. PT on Friday, July 23rd. Amazon is providing one of the bigger panels for the weekend, since staples like Warner's DC Films and Disney's Marvel Studios have opted to skip this year.