‘Fortnite’ Alien Artifact Locations: Where To Find The Week 5 Alien Artifacts

A Mass Effect player has found a mysterious alien that may be a new discovery to many players. With Mass Effect Legendary Edition now out and a new Mass Effect game on the way, excitement for the action-RPG series is returning. As a result, chatter about the series -- its story, characters, and more -- has increased on Twitter, Reddit, and elsewhere. To that end, one player recently took to the latter to share a strange alien located on Bryson's wall in the Leviathan DLC for Mass Effect 3, unclear what it was. And like the poster, many players have no clue who or what the alien is. However, in the comments, some players have shed some light on the mysterious alien.