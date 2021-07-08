Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Val Kilmer talks with voice box in new documentary trailer

By Nexstar Media Wire
cw39.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer speaks with a voice box in a trailer released for a documentary film about the actor’s life on Tuesday. Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015. The documentary, titled “Val,” is made up of video taken by Kilmer over the course of his life...

cw39.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Jack Kilmer
Person
Val Kilmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Documentary#Documentary Film#Wjw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer fans send support after documentary clip shows actor speaking with voice box post-cancer surgery

Fans of Val Kilmer have expressed support for the actor after the trailer was released for a new documentary film about his life.In the trailer for Val, the Heat and Batman Forever star is seen speaking with the use of a voice box.Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, and initially kept his condition private. While treating the disease, Kilmer underwent a tracheotomy which affected his ability to talk.Much of the documentary is comprised of videos taken by Kilmer himself throughout his life, taken either at home or while making movies. Directed by Leo Scott and Ting...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Val Kilmer voice box: Did the actor smoke?

VAL Kilmer opened up about his battle with throat cancer in a new Amazon documentary. The Top Gun star produced Val, a film set to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, before hitting theatres on July 23, 2021. Why does Val Kilmer use a voice box?. Val had to undergo...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Val Kilmer’s Kids Mercedes, 29, & Jack, 26, Look So Grown Up & Glamorous At Cannes — Photo

Val Kilmer’s children looked dazzling at the Cannes Film Festival, attending a screening of the documentary about their famous father. Jack, 26, and Mercedes, 29, Kilmer showed off just how grown up they are at a Wednesday July 7 screening for the documentary Val, which they co-produced, about their dad Val Kilmer, 61. The siblings looked fabolous at the screening. Mercedes wore a stunning black ballgown with black open-toed high heels. She also included a bit of flare with her outfit, adding a matching black cape to the get-up. Jack, meanwhile, was a little more pared down. He wore blue jeans, an untucked white button down and black blazer, as he posed with his sister. Besides looking very mature and handsome, Jack also bares a striking resemblance to when his father was younger.
MoviesPosted by
People

Val Kilmer's Kids Mercedes and Jack Attend Cannes Film Festival Launch of His Documentary Val

Val Kilmer had the best people step in for him at the Cannes Film Festival — his kids!. While the longtime actor didn't attend the photo-call for his upcoming documentary, Val, his daughter Mercedes, 29, and son Jack, 26, showed their support on Wednesday. The two are co-producers on the upcoming film. Mercedes and Jack were all smiles as they posed in the south of France.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.
CelebritiesVulture

Val Kilmer Is Finally the Main Character

Val Kilmer has been appearing in other people’s films for nearly 40 years, but, as is revealed in his new documentary, Val, he’s been filming himself for even longer. He started shooting video as a kid on his father’s California ranch, making 16mm remakes and parodies of his favorite movies with his late brother Wesley. Kilmer shot through his alternatively transcendent and traumatic experiences playing Doc Holliday, Batman, Jim Morrison, and Iceman; he shot through the rosy glow of the beginnings of his marriage to Joanne Whalley and the protracted crumbling of it; he shot through his 2017 diagnosis of throat cancer and the subsequent treatments that rendered him almost unable to speak; and he shot through his obsession with and efforts to turn his own version of Mark Twain’s life story into a theater show and, hopefully, someday, a completed film.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Cannes Report Day 2: Jodie Foster Impresses in French, Val Kilmer Doc Wins Early Raves

While Leos Carax’s “Annette” set the tone for the first day of the Cannes Film Festival, it was Jodie Foster who stole the show early on Wednesday. Foster was presented with an honorary Palme D’Or at the opening night ceremony, in which Pedro Almodóvar, Foster, “Parasite” director Bong Joon-Ho and jury president Spike Lee each declared (in their own languages) the Cannes Film Festival “open.” But if you needed more of a reminder that Foster can really do it all, she conducted her press conference interview on Wednesday almost entirely in French.
MoviesBBC

Val Kilmer film is poignant yet bittersweet, say critics

A documentary chronicling the highs and lows of the life and career of US actor Kilmer has been described by critics as "poignant" yet "bittersweet". Val, which has just debuted at Cannes Film Festival, features 40 years of home recordings, including him speaking with a voice box post-cancer surgery. The...
CelebritiesSFGate

'Val' Review: Val Kilmer Looks Back at His Stardom, His Fall From It, and 40 Years of Self-Videotaping

In “Val,” the actor Val Kilmer, now in his early 60s, appears before us as a broken-down relic of himself. His face, once beaming and chiseled, with that smile that resembled a bite, now looks soggy and morose, with dark eyebrows that give him an oddly Nixonian cast. More dramatically, he speaks in a thin robotic rasp, the result of a procedure performed on his trachea to heal the throat cancer that was diagnosed in 2015. Kilmer beat the cancer but was left with that scratchy voice-box drone, which takes a bit of getting used to. Yet once you do get used to it, you realize he’s very much the same fellow — or, at least, the older, wiser, more melancholy version. Kilmer used to talk quite fast; that was part of his comic sauvity in films like “Real Genius” — that this dude who looked like a sun god spoke like a geek in overdrive. Everything about him is slower now, and we can see how the effort it takes to speak has changed him. He’s someone who can no longer afford to mince words.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Val Kilmer Looks Back On His Career, Throat Cancer Battle In Powerful New Documentary

With his Hollywood profile once again on the rise, Val Kilmer is set to offer a candid take on his storied career and his physical health in a new documentary. Amazon Prime on Tuesday unveiled the first trailer for “Val,” due to premiere this week at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. The documentary comprises some 40 years’ worth of archival footage to take viewers behind the scenes of Kilmer’s films, including “The Doors,” “Tombstone” and “Batman Forever.” Movie buffs will undoubtedly appreciate the vintage shots of both the actor and his famous pals, including Kevin Bacon and Sean Penn.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Val Kilmer Forever: How the actor turned out to be a superhero in real life too

I thought Val Kilmer was a superhero from the first time I laid eyes on him. He was my first big-screen Batman, stirring some note of excitement in my soul that had remained untroubled by Adam West’s shark-repellent-bat-spray-wielding TV version. I was nine years old when Batman Forever arrived in cinemas, which was probably exactly the right age to be awed by its schlocky, larger-than-life charms. There was Tommy Lee Jones, seething as the terrifying Two-Face, Jim Carrey stealing scenes as the demented Riddler, and, at the heart of it all, there was Val himself, a superhero who looked like...
MoviesScreendaily

How Cannes Val Kilmer doc 'Val' will make viewers "fall in love" with the enigmatic actor

In Cannes Premiere entry Val, longtime editors Leo Scott and Ting Poo (editor of 2018 best documentary short Oscar winner Heaven Is A Traffic Jam On The 405) team up for their joint directorial debut as they film the daily life of Top Gun, Tombstone, and Batman Forever star Val Kilmer and weave in footage from thousands of hours of home movies Kilmer shot over several decades documenting his personal and professional life.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Val Kilmer finds it ‘difficult’ to be understood

Val Kilmer finds it “difficult to talk and be understood” after battling throat cancer. The 61-year-old actor – who was diagnosed with the disease in 2014 – is determined to tell his story “more than ever”, even though he doesn’t find it easy to communicate these days after having a tracheostomy.
Boston, MAWBUR

Actor Val Kilmer Pieces Together Home Videos In Wistful Autobiographical Documentary

By far the strangest interview I ever conducted was with Val Kilmer. In 2005, he was in town to host the Boston Film Festival premiere of “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang,” an event I was later informed Kilmer could not be cajoled out of his hotel room to attend. That morning, however, the star was in high spirits and amusing himself to no end by making life as difficult as possible for the studio’s regional publicist, a bright and capable young woman who shortly thereafter left to pursue what I can only hope was a more rewarding line of work. She’d arranged a traditional press junket, in which Kilmer and the film’s writer-director Shane Black were shuffled back and forth between hotel rooms to speak to waiting journalists. Except when it came time to talk to me, Kilmer’s eyes bugged out and his face went ashen with mock terror. “No!” he shouted, and bolted from the room, sprinting down the hotel hallway.
MoviesBirmingham Star

Cannes Film Festival to premiere Val Kilmer's home movies

Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): Hollywood star Val Kilmer's personal home movies have been transformed into a documentary that will premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival. The Hollywood Reporter recently revealed that throughout his career, the actor has amassed hundreds of hours of film and videotape that were stored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy