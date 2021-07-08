Cancel
Video Games

Pokemon Go Teases Mysterious Ultra Unlock Bonuses as Pokemon Go Fest Global Challenges

By Christian Hoffer
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokemon Go has provided more details about next weekend's Pokemon Go Fest, including the return of the Global Challenge Arena to unlock new bonuses for all players in July and August. As with last year, Pokemon Go Fest will feature a Global Challenge Arena that will challenge players to collectively meet certain goals every hour to unlock various bonuses for the remainder of that hour and make progress for unlocking a mysterious set of Ultra Unlock Bonuses that go into effect after Pokemon Go Fest ends. For instance, players might be tasked at 10 AM to catch 1 million Pokemon - if they complete the challenge at 10:30 AM, they make progress towards the Ultra Unlock Bonus and get a secondary bonus such as 2x Catch XP up until 11 AM.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

#Teases#Pokemon Go Fest#Ultra Unlock Bonuses#The Ultra Unlock Bonus#Global Challenges#Synchronoise#Earth Power#Pokemon Go
