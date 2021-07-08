Cancel
Arkansas State

DoorDash driver arrested, Arkansas officer still delivers food

5NEWS
 15 days ago

Following a DoorDash driver's arrest, a Jonesboro police officer still made sure the delivery was made to a hungry resident.

Bodycam footage shared by the Jonesboro Police Department on Facebook shows the moment the officer arrived with the meal.

After knocking on the door, an unidentified man answers, unsure why a police officer was on his front steps.

The officer asked if "Sherri" was home.

After being invited inside, the officer peeked inside and told the woman that her food delivery driver was arrested and that he was there to deliver her meal.

"You’re Sherri? All right, your DoorDash guy got arrested, so I brought your food to you," the officer said.

Sherri cheered and thanked the officer with an ecstatic voice.

"All right! Thank you, you're awesome!"

Y'all, I can't make this up... #ProtectandServe #andDoorDash 🥡🚔💀

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Thursday, July 1, 2021

