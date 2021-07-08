Juan Soto given fourth best-odds to win MLB Home Run Derby
Juan Soto has been given the fourth-best odds to win this year's MLB Home Run Derby, according to NBC Sports' official betting partner PointsBet. The 2020 National League batting champion joins a loaded cast of sluggers to compete on Monday night at Coors Field in Denver. The league's home run leader Shohei Ohtani, who just hit a historic 32nd home run on Wednesday, is the clear favorite. Joey Gallo's 23 home runs put him a shade below Ohtani at +350, while Pete Alonso rounds out the top 3 at +450.www.nbcsports.com
