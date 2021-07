The Henry and Stark County Health Department is reporting a number of new positive tests for COVID-19. According to the Health Department on Thursday, Henry County added 16 new confirmed positive or probable cases since Recovery Rate Data was released just yesterday. We spoke with RaeAnn Tucker from the Henry and Stark County Health Department prior to the release of these new COVID-19 cases and she reminded everyone that COVID-19 is not gone, the pandemic isn’t over, and the only way to protect yourself from the worst of the COVID-19 infection is to get vaccinated. Vaccination slows the spread of the virus and vaccinated people are less likely to hospitalized or die from COVID-19 if they do become infected.