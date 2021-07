(Missourinet) A Missouri legislative committee heard Monday from opponents of critical race theory. Alisa Nelson reports. Hearing testimony was invitation only and none of the individuals who testified are African Americans. A state education department official spoke and the rest were Missourians who oppose the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools. Representative Ingrid Burnett of Kansas City said the hearing should have been open for anyone to testify – not just a select few…