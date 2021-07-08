Cleveland zoo suing Pittsburgh zoo over 'Asian Lantern Festival' name

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) Zoos in Cleveland and Pittsburgh are currently involved in a legal dispute over the name “Asian Lantern Festival." The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has held an annual event with the name for years, while Pittsburgh’s animal entertainment center is currently looking to host for the first time in 2021.

Per Patch, Cleveland Metroparks began the proceedings on Friday when the organization filed a lawsuit with the U.S. District Court in Ohio against the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium. The suit serves as an attempt to get the facility to stop using the name ahead of the Cleveland festival’s July 14 premiere date.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that both cities’ zoos source their Asian light displays through a company called Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., which the Metroparks has been in an agreement with to use the name “Asian Lantern Festival” since April of 2018.

The complaint states that Pittsburgh’s first lantern show was not scheduled until 2020, after staff from the Burgh’s zoo visited the event at the Land’s park to decide if they’d like to replicate the event's food booths and craft market closer to home.

“Upon information and belief, prior to its agreement with Cleveland Metroparks, Tianyu had presented its light shows at other locations through the United States under the name ‘China Lights’,” Metroparks attorneys wrote in the body of the lawsuit.

If the Cleveland organization’s legal attempts are successful, the Pittsburgh Zoo will no longer be allowed to use the name “Asian Lantern Festival” in any of its advertising and will have to pay reparations to the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

The Cleveland Zoo's thought process is that some customers may be led into falsely believing that the event at the Pittsburgh Zoo is the same as or an offshoot of its own show.

Reporting by Cleveland.com states the Metroparks lawsuit follows an initial request from the organization that the Pittsburgh Zoo refrain from using the name after Cleveland Metroparks became aware of the similarly named event on June 22. Court documents state that the Pennsylvania zoo said it would retain the name for this year but would consider changing it in 2022.

The Pittsburgh Zoo fired back in a written motion to the court, stating the following:

The term 'Asian Lantern Festival' is or has been used in the past three years for similar events at the Louisville Zoo, the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens, the Reid Park Zoo in Tucson Arizona, and the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines, Iowa, along with the related term 'Asian Lantern Spectacular' for a similar event at Roger Williams Zoo in Providence, Rhode Island.

According to its website, the Pittsburgh Zoo’s inaugural lantern festival is set to take place on “select nights” between Aug. 14 and Oct. 30. Many of the same, 1,000-plus lanterns that are set to light up Cleveland’s zoo will also make an appearance at the Pittsburgh location.

The Cleveland Zoo's walk-through lantern display will illuminate its wildlife every Wednesday through Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through Sept. 5, with select drive-through dates on July 14, 21 and 28. It's a separate event from Zoo admission, so visitors will have to purchase tickets starting at a member rate of $20 or a non-member rate of $18 if they want to experience the lights and acrobatics.