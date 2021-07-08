My Hero Academia Confirms Filler Episode Before My Villain Academia Arc
The fifth season of My Hero Academia threw fans for a loop when it was announced that the Endeavor Agency Arc would be switching places with the Meta Liberation Army story, aka My Villain Academia, and it seems that fans will have to wait that much longer to see the story focus on Shigaraki and his clan with an anime-only episode confirmed. With the upcoming installment seemingly focusing on Uravity, Ochaco, and Nejire of the Big Three rather than the exploits of the Three Musketeers, it will be interesting to see how the fan community responds to the anime giving them a "filler episode,"comicbook.com
Comments / 0