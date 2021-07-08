A multi-vehicle accident claimed lives of 2 people on Sierra Avenue and Ramona Avenue (Fontana, CA)

On Wednesday afternoon, two people lost their lives following a multi-vehicle wreck on Sierra Avenue and Ramona Avenue.

The fatal incident took place at about 2:45 p.m. on Sierra Avenue and Ramona Avenue. Officials closed Sierra Avenue for hours after the crash. Officers got the calls about one person driving recklessly coming down Sierra at a high rate of speed.

The rash driver was driving a green SUV that plowed into two other vehicles. The force of the crash caused the SUV to roll several times. Due to the high speed of the SUV, the red Honda and white Mustang drivers could not get out of the way on time.

On arrival, officials found two people deceased. The SUV driver and two other patients required hospitalization due to serious injuries. Authorities have not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the wreck.

The incident remains under investigation.

