FRANKLIN, Mass. (July 20, 2021)—Dale Medical Products, Inc. has created a virtual space to allow clinicians, patients and purchasing/value analysis professionals the opportunity to learn about Dale products in a simulated setting. When visiting the Virtual Dale Medical Center, users can enter rooms by specialty to see products that are available for clinicians and their patients. Users can move around the room to view product videos and other information relevant to each care setting, view select products on the patient to enable contextual information, and view 3D product renderings and video presentations. There are other options to bring viewers to the Dale website, links to request samples, contact customer service or find local sales representatives.