Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida Governor: 2 Appointments to Judicial Nominating Commissions

By Maryam Shah
Posted by 
STL.News
STL.News
 15 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. Ashley S. Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP. She focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, and estate and trust administration. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, law degree from Stetson University, and her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Denver. Hodson is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.

stl.news

Comments / 0

STL.News

STL.News

Saint Louis, MO
12K+
Followers
21K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

 https://stl.news
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Laura Kelly
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#The Florida Bar#Shutts Bowen Llp#Florida State University#Stetson University#The University Of Denver#The University Of Florida#State Board Of Education#Dominion Energy Virginia#Points Broadband#Columbia#Sc#Prestage Farms#Llc#Bonduelle Usa Inc#French#Boise#Nga
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Taxation
News Break
Politics
Related
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
NBC News

The top moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Unvaccinated US swimmer sparks debate as Olympics start

TOKYO (AP) — A debate is brewing between former gold medalist Maya DiRado and some American swimmers over U.S. medal threat Michael Andrew’s decision not to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus as he prepares to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. DiRado sparked the discourse this week with a lengthy...
Posted by
The Hill

Democrats plow ahead with Jan. 6 probe, eyeing new GOP reinforcements

House Democrats are plowing ahead with their investigation into the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, brushing off the boycott from GOP leaders and weighing the addition of other Republicans to help negate criticism that the panel will be overly partisan. The eight members of the select committee examining the siege...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Asia Today: N Zealand suspends travel bubble with Australia

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand on Friday suspended its quarantine-free travel bubble with Australia for at least eight weeks due to a growing COVID-19 cluster in Sydney. New Zealand recently imposed quarantine restrictions on travelers from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia states, where lockdowns have been...
NFLPosted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
NBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy