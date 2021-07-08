Florida Governor: 2 Appointments to Judicial Nominating Commissions
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis announced the following appointments to Florida’s Judicial Nominating Commissions. Ashley S. Hodson is a partner in the Sarasota office of Shutts & Bowen LLP. She focuses her practice on estate planning, estate and gift taxation, and estate and trust administration. She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University, law degree from Stetson University, and her LL.M. in Taxation from the University of Denver. Hodson is appointed for a term ending July 1, 2023.stl.news
Comments / 0