TMA Bucks assisting PennDOT with survey to gather information from Bucks County commuters

By Lower Bucks Times
Hampton Times
 15 days ago
TMA Bucks announced it is working with PennDOT this summer on a survey to help gather important information from Bucks County commuters that utilize Interstate-95. As the region prepares for the gradual restoration of “normal activity” following the COVID-19 pandemic, TMA Bucks is working to assist PennDOT and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in getting an idea of what commute patterns will look like “post-pandemic” for city-bound workers who live in Bucks County, particularly along the I-95 corridor.

