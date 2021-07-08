TMA Bucks assisting PennDOT with survey to gather information from Bucks County commuters
TMA Bucks announced it is working with PennDOT this summer on a survey to help gather important information from Bucks County commuters that utilize Interstate-95. As the region prepares for the gradual restoration of “normal activity” following the COVID-19 pandemic, TMA Bucks is working to assist PennDOT and the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission in getting an idea of what commute patterns will look like “post-pandemic” for city-bound workers who live in Bucks County, particularly along the I-95 corridor.lowerbuckstimes.com
