TMA Bucks assisting PennDOT with survey to gather information from Bucks County commuters

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Local businesses in Bucks County are stepping up, raising money for the victims of this week’s flooding. The road after a major flooding event can be long, with paperwork and a lot of waiting. But local businesses say they are working to help right now. “Working in the area for 20-plus years and I’ve never seen it rain that bad,” one man said. Just as with most flash floods, the effects of Monday’s downpour can be seen long after the water recedes. “It was crazy, absolutely crazy,” a man said. In Bucks County, residents impacted by the flood were forced...