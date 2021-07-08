Cancel
Special Weather Statement issued for Edgecombe, Halifax by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-07-08

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 10:58:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Doppler radar has indicated weak rotation with this storm. If the storm intensifies and rotation strengthens, a warning may need to be issued. Target Area: Edgecombe; Halifax AN AREA OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN EDGECOMBE AND SOUTHEASTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 230 PM EDT At 140 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking an area of showers and strong thunderstorms near Bethel, or 9 miles east of Tarboro, moving north at 35 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain and minor flooding will also be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Tarboro, Scotland Neck, Enfield, Princeville, Hobgood, Conetoe, Speed, Leggett and Tillery. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 300 PM EDT for central North Carolina.

