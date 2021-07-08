Idaho Governor appoints Bill Gilbert to State Board of Education

Boise, ID (STL.News) Governor Brad Little announced his appointment of Bill Gilbert of Boise to the State Board of Education. “As the co-chair of my ‘Our Kids, Idaho’s Future’ task force, which led to more than $225 million in additional funds toward educator salaries by expanding the career ladder, Bill demonstrated his commitment to strengthening public education in Idaho,” Governor Little said. “As a businessman and community leader, Bill brings a perspective that will benefit Idaho’s kids because he is keenly aware of what employers are seeking in a prepared and fully-equipped work force. Education remains my top priority, and I am pleased Bill accepted this position. His insights will help shape Idaho’s education system for the better.”