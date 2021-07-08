Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fayette, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fayette; Franklin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND SOUTHERN FAYETTE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 145 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.