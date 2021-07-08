Cancel
Bergen County, NJ

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bergen by NWS

weather.gov
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a dangerous storm. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and a tornado. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Bergen A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN BERGEN AND ROCKLAND COUNTIES At 140 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ramsey, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. This severe storm will be near Monsey around 150 PM EDT. Nanuet around 155 PM EDT. Pearl River around 200 PM EDT. Tappan, Norwood and Orangeburg around 205 PM EDT. Nyack and Upper Nyack around 215 PM EDT. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

