Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
White Center, WA

White Center fire tragedy reveals a beautiful thing – that community matters

Posted by 
White Center Blog
White Center Blog
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mWfQ4_0arAfal500

Rat City Tat2

In the early morning of Monday, July 5, 2021, an electrical issue sparked the flames of what would be a life-changing disaster for six small businesses in White Center:

  • Rat City Tat2
  • The Lumberyard
  • Dottie’s Double Wide
  • The Boxing Gym
  • Boba Cafe
  • La Tipica Oaxaquena

The flame quickly spread throughout these businesses and forever changed the lives of the owners, employees and the community.

A funny thing about tragedy, you don’t know when it’s going to strike, but it reveals things about a person, and about a community. The tragedy that has destroyed a building and six of the businesses that called it home has revealed a beautiful thing and a lesson for all of us – that community matters.

Community is built one “hello, how are you doing?” at a time. There have been a lot of hellos shared along this small brick-lined street. These folks have come to know and care about each other. As small businesses they all survived the worst pandemic we’ve seen in our lifetimes and now they are picking up the pieces together. Community matters.

The morning after the fire took off, firefighters were still keeping everyone out due to active hotspots. An employee from Moonshot Coffee offered coffee to the owners. An employee from Bok Bok offered free food, as they watched and awaited the fate of their livelihoods. Way more than a cup of coffee was shared that morning – the message of “I see you and I care” was delivered.

When Jason Hobbs and Catherine Belcher found out the extent of the damage to their tattoo shop, Rat City Tat2, one of the first thoughts both of them had was how they could help out their employees, and not let a legacy die. Rat City Tat2 has been on this strip in White Center for over seven years. Almost immediately, they started looking for another building to open in so they could keep their shop-family together. At home with her grandma and searching for a way to help, Catherine’s 13-year old daughter (who’s a wiz with all things tech) opened a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the smoldering business in hopes of helping her family’s dreams not smoulder in flames.

That day on July 5, 2021, many GoFundMes started popping up for all the businesses for the White Center fire. So many people rallied together as a community to help bring relief to all the owners and employees. A lot can be said about the community of White Center and Seattle. This is why we here at Rat City Tat2 love where we are. We will thrive as a business again, but we always thrive as a community as well.

A lesson to be learned from this tragedy is that we’re all in this together. Take the time to talk with your neighbor, smile and say hello to someone waiting in line at the local coffee shop or book store. Do the little things that build a community. As this little collection of businesses in White Center has learned, community matters.

Here is a list of the businesses destroyed in the July 5th fire and ways you can pitch in and say “I care”:

Comments / 1

White Center Blog

White Center Blog

95
Followers
206
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for White Center, WA

 https://whitecenterblog.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Business
White Center, WA
Business
City
Home, WA
White Center, WA
Accidents
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
White Center, WA
White Center, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bok Center#Beauty Salon#Tattoos#Accident#The Lumberyard Dottie#Moonshot Coffee#General Fundraiser
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
News Break
Accidents
Related
TennisNBC News

Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony features Naomi Osaka, blue humans and Tongan flag-bearer

The Tokyo Olympics officially kicked off in a virtually empty stadium Friday night after a yearlong delay due to the pandemic. As the Games face the ongoing threat of Covid-19, with the Japanese capital under a state of emergency and many of the country's residents adamantly opposed to hosting the Olympics at all, viewers were still treated to the night's festivities that marked the beginning of the world sporting event.
MLBABC News

Cleveland's baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND -- Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Posted by
NBC News

U.S. imposes new Cuba sanctions over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration announced new sanctions Thursday against a Cuban official and a government entity that it says was involved in human rights abuses during a government crackdown on protests on the island earlier this month. The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control listed Alvaro Lopez Miera,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

At least 100 US Olympic athletes are unvaccinated as 2020 Games begin

Around 100 U.S. Olympic athletes that are set to compete in Japan remain unvaccinated as the Games begin on Friday. U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s medical chief Jonathan Finnoff said before the opening ceremony on Friday there were 567 athletes who filled out their health histories, with 83 percent of them saying they were vaccinated. There are 613 athletes going to the Olympics, The Associated Press reported.
Posted by
NBC News

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp dies following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp, who has tutored some of football's most noted quarterbacks, died Thursday following a bicycle crash last week, his agent confirmed to NBC News. Knapp, 58, was an avid cyclist who was riding on Saturday in Northern California when a motorist swerved into the...
NFLNBC News

NFL teams could face forfeits for Covid outbreaks among unvaccinated players

NFL teams have been warned they could forfeit a game due to a Covid-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players, and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. “As we learned last year, we can play a full season if we maintain a firm commitment to adhering to our health and safety protocols and to making needed adjustments in response to changing conditions,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press.

Comments / 1

Community Policy