Special Weather Statement issued for Niagara, Northern Erie by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 12:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Niagara; Northern Erie A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTH CENTRAL ERIE AND NIAGARA COUNTIES At 139 PM EDT, a thunderstorm was located over Grand Island, moving northeast at 40 mph. This storm will produce torrential downpours that may result in ponding of water in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda, Lockport, Tonawanda, Grand Island, Newfane, Lewiston, Sanborn, Wilson, Barker, Cambria Center, Olcott, Pendleton Center, Ransomville, and Appleton. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0