The Curious Case of Britney Spears's Back Tattoos Is Mystifying the Internet

Britney Spears's most recent Instagram photo has a lot of fans scratching their heads. On July 7, the singer shared a photo of her bare back to her 31 million followers that seemed completely normal — until some very attentive fans noticed a few things missing from the photo: her back tattoos. For context, just a few weeks ago, Spears revealed for the first time that she has a tattoo on the back of her neck of the word "healing" written in Hebrew letters. She pointed it out in the caption of a photo she shared of herself in a bright pink bikini.