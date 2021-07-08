Cancel
Tory MP vows to maintain boycott on watching England in Euros final

Coronavirus – Sun Nov 15, 2020 (PA Media)

Tory MP Lee Anderson will continue his boycott of watching England’s games when the team takes on Italy in the Euro 2020 final but admitted he will check his phone for the latest score.

The Ashfield MP has refused to watch Gareth Southgate’s team in protest at their anti-racism stance of taking the knee before matches.

Mr Anderson said “I don’t like the taking the knee business” because it was associated with the Black Lives Matter political movement.

In a video on Facebook, Mr Anderson – wearing a T-shirt with the Three Lions emblazoned on it – said it’s “their choice to take the knee and it’s my choice not to watch the matches” but added he had received abuse about his position.

He said he hoped for an England victory on Sunday night and he would be cheering if they scored in the Wembley final.

“I’ve had a bit of a torrid week actually, lots of emails, a bit of abuse – but that’s normal – about my decision not to watch the England matches,” he said.

“That’s my decision, I’m not forcing my views on anybody else.

“I don’t like the taking the knee business, I think it associates with the Black Lives Matter movement – I know the England players don’t think it does but it does, it does to me.

“But that’s their choice to take the knee and it’s my choice not to watch the matches.

“But I will be supporting England on Sunday night… I’m going to check my phone for updates to see if they’ve scored and cheer if they have.

“I hope they win and I hope it comes home.”

