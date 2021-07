It is so hot in New Jersey. How hot is it? It's so hot that flies appear out of nowhere in places you would never expect them to show up at. We once had a fly in the studio. You have to ask, how can a fly get buzzed into the building, find its way to the studio, open 2 sets of heavy steel doors leading into the producer room, then the air studio just to annoy us. Once in Philadelphia, we had a fly in our studio and we were on the 10th floor! How did the fly hit the button in the elevator??