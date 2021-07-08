Cancel
The Encanto trailer is here and it teases all the magic and adventure we expect from Disney

By Kimberley Spinney
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first teaser trailer for Encanto has arrived and it offers us our first look at a brand new animated adventure filled with animals and magic. When it comes to Disney movies, we know we are in for a magical adventure that is just as much a fun watch as it is a lesson on life. And while we expect the same kind of beauty, magic, and life lessons from Encanto, we are really here for all of the animals.

The Trailer Park: The Best New Movie Trailers of the Week from Encanto to Val

It’s so easy to miss a AAA trailer these days, even with all the endless marketing build-up around teasers, pre-trailers (“in one day,” etc) and other forms of cinematic hype. A good trailer is an art form, one that is able to convey a movie’s plot, tone and style all while resisting that ever-present urge to score it to a slowed-down pop song. So here’s the Trailer Park, where we’re parking all the trailers you may have skipped, missed or want to revisit from the past week. Appreciate them. Nitpick them. Figure out if the movies they’re selling are actually going to be any good. That’s all part of the fun, after all.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's new Disney film Encanto already looks amazing - trailer

Everyone loves a bit of Lin Manuel Miranda’s magic when it comes to Disney films. The creator behind the popular musical Hamilton and the primary songwriter in Disney’s animated Moana, is back composing music for the new enchanted animated musical, Encanto. Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a Latino...
Watch the Trailer for Disney's Newest Animated Film 'Encanto'

After traveling to the Italian coastline for Luca, Disney Animation Studios is headed to South America as it has just unveiled the first trailer for its forthcoming film Encanto. The forthcoming musical is repleted with magic and animals and marks Disney’s 60th animated feature (feel old yet?). The movie takes...
Take a look at the trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical ‘Encanto’

The trailer for Disney’s upcoming animated musical film Encanto has been released, comprised of new music from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. Set in the mountains of Colombia, Encanto “tells the colorful story of a magical family called the Madrigals. However, teenage protagonist Mirabel, (voiced by ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Stephanie Beatriz), is the only non-magical child and has to cope with being just ‘ordinary.’ Yet danger lurks in the horizon to threaten her family’s magic, and she may be their only hope and savior.”
Disney Encanto: Is Mirabel the first Disney Princess with glasses?

The brand new trailer for Disney's Encanto has just dropped - and it might feature the first Disney Princess to wear glasses. Set in an enchanted village in Colombia, Encanto tells the story of a magical family called the Madrigals, who all have special gifts - magical powers, like super strength or talking to animals - all except Mirabel that is.
Stephanie Beatriz voices Mirabel Madrigal, a non-magical girl in a magical world, in Disney's Encanto trailer

Disney’s newest animated feature takes viewers to the the radiant, lush, and enchanting Colombian town of Encanto, where the Madrigals live. In Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) voices 15-year-old Mirabel Madrigal, the only person in her vibrant town without magical abilities. Mirabel’s family and fellow Encanto residents harness powers such as shape-shifting, telekinesis, super-human strength, and the ability to befriend plants and animals. In her small town, she becomes the “not-special special” heroine who must save the magic surrounding Encanto.
What We Learned from The Trailer for “What-If?”

That’s a heavy question ‘What if?’ since it implies so much despite ending as a question and not a statement. But anyone that has read the comic book series that Marvel has been working on for so long knows very well what can happen if one little thing is changed in a story, or if something monumentally messed-up happens that can alter the course of history. Having read the comics for so long it’s been fun to see what kind of stories come from this premise, and it’s bound to be extremely interesting to see what will happen now that the MCU has been rolling for a little while. Just taking a look at the trailer is enough to make it clear that a lot of what transpired in the comics won’t be coming Disney+. What If? is supposedly coming soon and will be changing up a lot of things that people have grown used to in the MCU, and it’s likely that a few of the stories will be pretty interesting since already it would appear that many of the characters have been changed around in a lot of ways.
Behind The Attraction From Disney+ Releases New Trailer

Disney revealed a new trailer for Behind the Attraction, which is an upcoming series that will let viewers see behind the scenes of the happiest place on Earth, all from the comfort of the couch with Disney+. Disney’s Behind the Attraction is a 10-part series that will provide behind-the-scenes details...
Disney’s First Theater Only Release Since the Pandemic: Encanto

Everyone loves a good Disney movie. Thank goodness, we are started to get back to the theaters to see feel-good Disney movies like the upcoming Encanto. The trailer has only been out for about a week, but people are taking strong notice of this new flick. It’s got a beautiful design that contrasts bright colors with relaxed naturals. Disney has obviously learned a thing or 2 from Pixar with this level of animation. There is also a lot of homage being paid to Gabriel Garcia Marquez with things like the vibrance contrasts and yellow butterflies, a symbol that became synonymous with the Colombian author. It also helps with the fact that Marquez is the originator of magical realism, which is what the movie is based in. Instead of me just rambling about how good the trailer is, watch it for yourself.
Magic and Music in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto—Plus More in News Briefs

First Look at Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto. Here’s something very cool to kick off your weekend: a first look at the latest from our pals at Walt Disney Animation Studios! They’ve just released a teaser trailer for Encanto… it’s the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto.
