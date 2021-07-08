The Encanto trailer is here and it teases all the magic and adventure we expect from Disney

That’s a heavy question ‘What if?’ since it implies so much despite ending as a question and not a statement. But anyone that has read the comic book series that Marvel has been working on for so long knows very well what can happen if one little thing is changed in a story, or if something monumentally messed-up happens that can alter the course of history. Having read the comics for so long it’s been fun to see what kind of stories come from this premise, and it’s bound to be extremely interesting to see what will happen now that the MCU has been rolling for a little while. Just taking a look at the trailer is enough to make it clear that a lot of what transpired in the comics won’t be coming Disney+. What If? is supposedly coming soon and will be changing up a lot of things that people have grown used to in the MCU, and it’s likely that a few of the stories will be pretty interesting since already it would appear that many of the characters have been changed around in a lot of ways.